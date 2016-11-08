Powerboat racers to compete in Key West World Championship

Miami powerboat racer John Tomlinson, who holds more than 16 national and world titles, is teaming with Myrick Coil of Osage Beach, Missouri, to seek another crown during the three-race-series Key West World Championship.
The event begins Wednesday in the Florida Keys.
Piloting Performance Marine, the duo placed first in three of five races to earn the 2016 national title in the Superboat class.
They will compete against last year's Superboat world champion, WHM Motorsports, driven by William Mauff of East Setauket, New York, and throttled by Jay Muller of Sallie River, New Jersey. Also in the running is Jake Noble of Lakeland, Florida, who took the reins of Stihl after his father Robert Noble Jr. died in March.
More than 40 high-speed boats are registered for the event that ends Sunday.
