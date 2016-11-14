Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters march in St. Louis

A protest against the election of Donald Trump as president drew hundreds of protesters in downtown St. Louis.
Many chanted "Not my president" during the rally Sunday. Several marchers staged a sit-in near Union Station, blocking traffic. At one point, activists blocked the entrance to the St. Louis Justice Center. It wasn't clear if any charges were filed.
The protest was among several that have taken place across the country since the election on Tuesday. Protesters have expressed concern about Trump's policies on the environment, immigration, social issues and other matters.
