The Latest: Minimum wage protests in St. Louis, Kansas City

The Latest on minimum wage protests in Missouri (all times local):
6:45 p.m.
Protesters pressing for a $15 per hour minimum wage briefly staged a sit-in on a St. Louis street Tuesday evening, and police made arrests.
KSDK-TV reporter Casey Nolen tweeted that roughly two dozen protesters were arrested for blocking Hampton Avenue.
Police Chief Sam Dotson had warned that protesters who blocked traffic would be arrested.
That act of planned "civil disobedience" followed a similar action earlier in the day, when protesters blocked a McDonald's drive-through in downtown St. Louis for about a half-hour and managers had to close the dining area.
Protesters chanted to workers inside, "Come on out, we've got your back."
The protest was among hundreds across the country seeking a $15 minimum wage. Protesters also want a union for fast-food workers.
11:50 a.m.
Protesters pushing for a $15 per hour minimum wage briefly shut down a downtown St. Louis McDonald's restaurant during a demonstration Tuesday.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2g2jy3N ) reports that no arrests were made as about 100 protesters marched and chanted. Protesters blocked the drive-through for about a half-hour and managers had to close the dining area.
Protesters chanted to workers inside, "Come on out, we've got your back."
The protest was among hundreds across the country seeking a $15 minimum wage. Protesters also want a union for fast-food workers.
---
10:15 am.
Striking workers are protesting in Kansas City for a higher minimum wage as part of rallies nationwide.
The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2gt0RXq ) reports that dozens marched around a McDonald's restaurant shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday before heading to a Burger King restaurant.
The rally participants included the Rev. Donna Simon, of St. Mark Hope and Peace. She says that no one can live on $15,000 a year.
The rallies in Kansas City and elsewhere commemorate the day four years ago that the Fight for $15 movement began in New York City when a group of fast-food workers walked off the job.
The national minimum wage rate is $7.25 an hour, where it has been since 2009. Some states have passed higher minimums; Missouri's rises to $7.70 an hour in January.
