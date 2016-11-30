City manager suspended in University City

The city council in the St. Louis suburb of University City has suspended City Manager Lehman Walker indefinitely.
Walker has been under criticism for much of the six years he has been at University City. The council suspended him during a meeting Tuesday, and also authorized the hiring of a special counsel to represent four council members who have been threatened with a defamation lawsuit by Walker.
Former police chief Charles Adams has been appointed interim city manager.
Walker will continue to earn his $130,000 annual salary during the suspension.
Comments