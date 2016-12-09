Man pleads guilty to deadly hit-and-run crash in Missouri

0:51 Raw footage from wreck on Interstate 55, near Illinois 159 Pause

0:47 Burger King plans July 2017 opening for new Belleville location

4:13 Cardinals GM John Mozeliak and manager Mike Matheny talk season

0:41 Group prayer held at Washington Park site where woman's body was found

0:49 Body discovered along Washington Park Boulevard in Washington Park

3:15 East St. Louis officials face criminal complaints

1:38 Washington Park police chief speaks at press conference

1:30 Kurt Prenzler sworn in as county board chairman

1:52 Tips on buying holiday gifts for the kids