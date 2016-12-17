At least 3 deaths in Missouri blamed on weather

At least three highway deaths in Missouri are being blamed on icy conditions, and with freezing rain and snow continuing across the state, authorities are warning people to stay home.
Ten people died on Missouri roads Friday, when freezing rain and freezing drizzle fell over much of the state. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports indicate three of the deaths were weather-related. A message seeking comment from the patrol on Saturday was not immediately returned.
Samantha Woodcock, 13, died from injuries suffered in an accident early Friday in Laclede County in southwest Missouri. The patrol says a tractor-trailer lost control on ice on Interstate 44, striking a Jeep Renegade driven by Samantha's mother.
The patrol says 72-year-old Edward Rothlisverger of Pilot Knob died when his wife lost control of a Jeep Cherokee on ice and struck a tree.
In Newton County, 56-year-old David Dooley of Granby died when he lost control on ice on U.S. 60 and struck another car head-on.
