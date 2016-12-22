Audit: Kansas City master bicycle transportation plan flawed

A recent city audit is critical of Kansas City's master bicycle transportation plan, saying it doesn't connect popular destinations and mostly hasn't been constructed because of the plan's many flaws.
The 22-page report said the 14-year-old Bike KC plan doesn't have most of the recommended elements of a bicycle master plan, the Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2hUL44E ) reported. The audit said the master plan lacks design guidelines, goals and deadlines, meaning city planners cannot rely on Bike KC to incorporate bike lanes and other infrastructure into road projects.
"The purpose of a stand-alone bicycle plan is to identify the projects, policies and programs needed to fully integrate bicycling as a viable mode of transportation with a community," city auditor Douglas Jones said. He added that the routes don't take into account difficulty or safety issues, which mean the routes will be ridden more by recreational cyclists than commuters.
"Since 2012, $1.6 million in federal grants have been obligated towards four on-street bike projects in the city's core," the audit said. "None of the projects have been completed and some have faced additional costs. Federal funding obligated towards a project that has not made reasonable progress in the fiscal year it is programmed is at risk of being reallocated or forfeited."
City manager Troy Schulte agreed with the report's conclusions and has called for a complete rewrite of the 2002 bicycle plan.
BikeWalkKC head Eric Rogers said he was not surprised by the results from the audit.
"Those are all challenges with the plan that we've known about for a long time," Rogers said.
