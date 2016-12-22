Audit: Kansas City master bicycle transportation plan flawed

1:45 Elisha's Cove gives parents of special needs children a much-needed break Pause

0:31 Belleville Township lowers levy

0:39 Auction to feature items from former Flyer and NBA player Darius Miles

1:00 Levee upgrades continue

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

2:13 Belleville West basketball coach talks win over O'Fallon

1:21 O'Fallon police host Breakfast With Santa