December 27, 2016 7:29 AM

For third year, passenger count declines at Branson Airport

BRANSON, Mo.

The number of passengers taking off from the Branson Airport has declined for the third straight year.

The Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/2izek4b ) reports that 5,149 people had boarded a plane from January through the end of October at the privately founded commercial airport. That's a drop of 63.5 percent compared to the same 10-month stretch in 2015.

The airport was built to provide a more direct route for visitors to the southwest Missouri tourist destination than the Springfield-Branson National Airport, which is an hour to the north.

The Branson Airport opened in 2009 and peaked in 2013 at 113,584 boarding passengers. But Branson's two mainline carriers — Southwest Airlines and Frontier Airlines — pulled out of the market in 2014.

Meanwhile, Springfield-Branson National Airport is on track for all-time passenger highs.

