Many Missouri schools cancel classes after winter storm

Many Missouri districts are calling off classes or starting late because of a winter storm.
The storm dumped 2 to 3 inches overnight in the Kansas City area, making many roads slick. Among the districts calling off classes Thursday were Kansas City, Missouri, Liberty and St. Joseph.
The storm was less disruptive to Kansas schools, although several were delaying start times.
The National Weather Service warned that the snowfall could hamper morning commutes. Drivers were urged to be cautious.
In Topeka, Kansas, police said drivers involved in accidents should exchange insurance information and wait to go to the Law Enforcement Center until the weather clears. For now, the department is only investigating accidents that are alcohol related, hit-and-run or involve injuries.
