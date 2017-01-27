Missouri

January 27, 2017 6:21 AM

Police investigate after 1 killed, 2 injured in Springfield

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

Authorities say one man has been killed and two people have been injured in a Springfield attack.

Police said in a news release that 19-year-old David Shockley, of Springfield, was found outside a home Thursday with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Police say two others also were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't considered life threatening. One of the people had been shot and the other had been struck in the head with a blunt object.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Lt. Tad Peters says officers were searching for multiple suspects. He says it is likely that the people at the home knew the suspects.

Missouri

