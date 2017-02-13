5 injured in nightclub shooting in southeast Missouri

1:29 Washington Park working its way out of fiscal abyss Pause

0:56 Area firefighters battle brush fires in south East St. Louis

1:11 Police investigate scene of Fairview Heights apartment complex shooting

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:07 Police surround bank in Lebanon

1:33 Witness describes scene of O'Fallon bank robbery

0:43 Multiple injuries reported in crash near Marissa

1:00 Bob Romanik explains platform during 2016 state Rep. campaign

2:17 Mother of kidnapped Madison County girl waits to talk to daughter again