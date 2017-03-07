Kansas grass fires force freeway closures, evacuations

1:23 Belleville names new alderman Pause

3:15 East St. Louis officials face criminal complaints

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

0:18 Tree falls over on power line in Belleville

1:00 You can go to the gym, take a spinning class right next door

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

2:43 Trump signs executive order on HBCUs

0:35 Edwardsville girls basketball's title run falls short

0:54 Edwardsville's Jack Marinko talks regional win over Alton