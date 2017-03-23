Kansas City man accused of crash that killed 2 sons

A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused of causing a car crash that killed his two young sons.
Jackson County prosecutors on Wednesday charged 41-year-old Brian Keith Moyer with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. He's also charged with leaving an accident scene, driving with a suspended license and child endangerment.
The charges relate to the crash last Friday that killed 10-year-old Brian Moyer Jr. and 6-year-old Dustin Moyer.
Witnesses say the car went through a stop sign, hit a wooden utility pole and flipped before breaking through a chain-link fence.
The elder Moyer and a female passenger were injured.
Online court records don't show if Brian Keith Moyer has an attorney.
