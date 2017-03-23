Missouri

March 23, 2017 5:50 AM

Kansas City man accused of crash that killed 2 sons

The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused of causing a car crash that killed his two young sons.

Jackson County prosecutors on Wednesday charged 41-year-old Brian Keith Moyer with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. He's also charged with leaving an accident scene, driving with a suspended license and child endangerment.

The charges relate to the crash last Friday that killed 10-year-old Brian Moyer Jr. and 6-year-old Dustin Moyer.

Witnesses say the car went through a stop sign, hit a wooden utility pole and flipped before breaking through a chain-link fence.

The elder Moyer and a female passenger were injured.

Online court records don't show if Brian Keith Moyer has an attorney.

Related content

Missouri

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

O'Fallon, Lebanon fire crews work on O'Fallon house fire

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos