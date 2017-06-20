Missouri

Police: Man robbed bank, then jumped into river during chase

ST. CHARLES, Mo.

A man suspected of robbing a suburban St. Louis credit union is recovering after jumping into the Missouri River to avoid police.

Police say a 44-year-old Wentzville man was wearing a fake beard when he robbed Gateway Metro Federal Credit Union in St. Peters, Missouri, Monday morning, displaying a semi-automatic handgun during the crime.

The man got away with money and fled. A car was spotted leaving the scene, leading police to the suspect's home.

Police say that when officers arrived at the home the man got into his car and sped away, stopping on the Blanchette Bridge at St. Charles, where he jumped into the river.

The suspect began to float. Officers in a boat tracked him down, and the man surrendered after about an hour in the water.

