No charges for Springfield man who shot intruder

Authorities don't plan to pursue charges against a Springfield man who shot a suspected intruder.
The Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/2touAHB ) reports that police spokeswoman Lisa Cox says detectives don't suspect a crime was committed when the man shot a man at his home in December.
Police submitted a case to prosecutors asking that the man who was shot be charged with burglary. Prosecutors are reviewing that case.
Missouri law allows property owners or renters to use lethal force at their home in self-defense.
