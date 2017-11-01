Missouri

Competency exam ordered for man accused of stopping train

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 10:46 AM

OXFORD, Neb.

A competency evaluation has been ordered for a man accused of pulling an emergency brake to stop an Amtrak train in south-central Nebraska.

Court records say the attorney for 25-year-old Taylor Wilson, of St. Charles, Missouri, told a judge Monday that Wilson was incompetent to stand trial. The judge then approved a motion for the evaluation.

Wilson remained in Furnas County Jail on Wednesday. His next court date is Nov. 27.

The eastbound train with about 175 people aboard halted Oct. 21 in Oxford, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) southwest of Omaha. Court documents say a Furnas County deputy sent to the scene found Amtrak employees holding Wilson. The documents say the deputy found a loaded revolver in Wilson's waistband and more ammo in one of his pockets.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis

    Aerial footage shows a white car on its side in a sinkhole in St. Louis, Missouri, with water gushing from a below-ground pipe. Owners of the car said they were coming back from the gym and found their car in the crater. It wasn't immediately clear what c

Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis

Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis 1:20

Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis
OTHS thespians preview fall play, 'Sense ansd Sensibility' 1:16

OTHS thespians preview fall play, 'Sense ansd Sensibility'
Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights 0:40

Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights

View More Video