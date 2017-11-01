Missouri

Tests show man charged in double fatality wreck was high

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 8:12 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

A suburban Kansas City man has been charged with driving under the influence of marijuana in a crash that killed two 18-year-olds.

Nineteen-year-old Rodriquez Franklin, of Lee's Summit, was charged Tuesday with two counts of driving while intoxicated leading to death. Prosecutors also filed alternative counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors requested that bond be set at $50,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The charges stem from a crash in January that killed Kaeden Hernandez and Zachary Meyers. The police investigation found that Franklin was speeding when he lost control, struck a curb and a large tree in southern Kansas City. Court records say Franklin was following a car that belonged to his girlfriend. The girlfriend said she didn't know who was following her.

