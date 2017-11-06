Missouri

2 die in head-on crash in mid-Missouri's Phelps' County

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 8:26 AM

ST. JAMES, Mo.

Authorities say two people have been killed in a head-on crash in mid-Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victims as 78-year-old Richard Brown, of Cook Station, and 34-year-old Adam Peck, of St. Peters.

The patrol says the crash happened Sunday morning on Missouri 68 in Phelps County after the pickup truck that Brown was driving crossed the center of the roadway and collided with Peck's pickup truck. Both vehicles went off the side of the road and Peck's overturned.

Brown and Peck were pronounced dead at the scene.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis

    Aerial footage shows a white car on its side in a sinkhole in St. Louis, Missouri, with water gushing from a below-ground pipe. Owners of the car said they were coming back from the gym and found their car in the crater. It wasn't immediately clear what c

Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis

Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis 1:20

Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis
Fairmount Park needs revenue stream 2:42

Fairmount Park needs revenue stream
Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's 0:45

Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's

View More Video