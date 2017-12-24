Missouri

Hundreds turn out for St. Louis gun buyback program

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 10:34 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ST. LOUIS

An effort to remove guns from the streets of St. Louis is being called a success, so much so that there wasn't enough money to buy up all of the offered weapons.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that hundreds of people turned out Saturday for a gun buyback program. St. Louis has recorded more than 200 murders this year, the most in two decades, and officials say part of the problem is too many guns.

Those bringing in guns were promised $100 to $200 per weapon, no questions asked. The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis raised $125,000 in donations to fund it.

It wasn't enough, and some people had to be turned away. Police say 303 handguns, 533 long guns and six assault rifles were purchased.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis

    Aerial footage shows a white car on its side in a sinkhole in St. Louis, Missouri, with water gushing from a below-ground pipe. Owners of the car said they were coming back from the gym and found their car in the crater. It wasn't immediately clear what c

Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis

Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis 1:20

Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin after Braggin' Rights loss 1:47

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin after Braggin' Rights loss
Wesclin basketball coach on being the coach, father to son on the team 1:23

Wesclin basketball coach on being the coach, father to son on the team

View More Video