Snowy owl near St. Louis drawing lots of interest

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 11:03 AM

WEST ALTON, Mo.

A young snowy owl is generating a lot of excitement near St. Louis.

The bird is only spotted in Missouri during mass migration years, known as irruption. Missouri Department of Conservation ornithologist Sarah Kendrick told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that this year, there have been several reports of the distinctive owls in Missouri's fields, along lakes and on light posts.

Among those drawing attention is the young owl in West Alton, Missouri, about 25 miles north of St. Louis and thousands of miles from her usual Arctic home. Birders have gathered at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary for a glimpse of the owl.

