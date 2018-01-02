Missouri

Southwest Missouri fire kills young girl, injures 4 others

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 12:41 PM

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo.

Fire officials say a 7-year-old girl died and four other people were critically injured in a fire in southwest Missouri.

Mountain Grove Fire Chief Mark Bushong says the fire occurred early Monday in Mountain Grove.

Bushong says a man and three children were in critical condition at a Springfield hospital. A woman was treated for minor injuries and released.

Two of the children are 8 and the other child is 6.

The Springfield News-Leader reports firefighters found the girl's body after gaining entrance to the house.

Bushong didn't release any names but confirmed all those involved were part of one family.

He said the fire appears to be accidental but the state fire marshal is investigating.

