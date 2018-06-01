Soon in the Missouri Ozarks, you can dive with sharks at this aquarium

Massive Springfield, Mo., aquarium named best in nation Johnny Morris' Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Mo., was named "America's Best Aquarium" by USA Today on Friday. The aquarium and outdoors museum was opened in 2017, next to Bass Pro Shops’ national headquarters. John Sleezer ×

