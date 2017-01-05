Media attack fake news but also peddle left-wing nonsense

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County Pause

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder

0:27 A bald eagle takes flight near Breese

1:04 Snow falls in the metro-east

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

3:15 Save extra seeds for next year's garden (and many to come)

1:48 O'Fallon basketball rolls to conference win over East