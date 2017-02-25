His daughter died 2 years ago. His advice: Put down the phones, enjoy time together

0:50 Wesclin celebrates basketball regional title Pause

1:26 Belle Valley 119 superintendent retiring at end of school year

1:19 Unch's Bar and Grill in Cahokia

2:51 The importance of early cancer detection

1:07 Central senior deals with loss of his mother during basketball season

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

3:58 Collinsville Middle School is banning student cellphone use

0:55 Archaeologist to discuss East St. Louis excavation

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.