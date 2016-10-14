Black Thursday sales turn out to be a real turkey

Black Thursday is becoming a little less so, maybe more of a brown Thursday — make that Gravy Brown Thursday.
The Black Friday creep into Thankgiving is regressing. St. Clair Square and other local malls, as well as national chains including electronics retailer hhgregg, just announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving.
“It’s important to us that our associates are able to be home with their families on Thanksgiving, and we are encouraging our customers to do the same,” said Bob Riesbeck, president and CEO of hhgregg.
Riesbeck also said while Black Friday is still the biggest day, sales are coming earlier in the week. Most interesting is that he said Thanksgiving sales have dropped during the past two years.
Maybe both ethics and economics are driving the decision, but in any case it is a worthy goal to achieve that Norman Rockwell vision of family around the Thanksgiving feast.
However, consuming — whether it be goods or turkey — is not the point of Thanksgiving Day. Wherever we find ourselves, it is a time to be grateful for what we have, with emphasis on the non-material gifts of family, friends, health and spirituality.
To that, let’s add the folks who must sacrifice their family time because they must work on that day. They might work in retail, but they also might work to keep the lights on, or respond to the kitchen fire, or stitch up the carving knife laceration, or stand watch far from their family so your family may safely gather.
Comments