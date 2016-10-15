Is there something you’d like to ask candidates for Congress?

Now is your chance to have an impact on the upcoming debate.
No, not that one.
This debate is for the three candidates running for Congress in the Illinois 12th District.
We’re inviting readers suggest questions to ask incumbent Republican Mike Bost, Democrat C.J. Baricevic and Green Party candidate Paula Bradshaw during the Oct. 27 debate at Lindenwood University-Belleville.
Our debate panel of three reporters, including the BND’s Joseph Bustos, will choose from the best and include them in their list of questions. It’s not exactly your Ken Bone moment, but it could be your chance to get the candidates to talk about an issue that’s important to you.
You can send your suggestions to jbustos@bnd.com, or to ideas@bnd.com.
The debate is at 7 p.m Oct. 27 in Lindenwood’s auditorium. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
If you want to attend, you’ll need to get advance tickets. Tickets are available starting Monday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belleville News-Democrat office, 120 S. Illinois St., or at Lindenwood’s main office, 2600 W. Main St.
Tickets are limited to two per person, and you’ll need to act fast. They’ll be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Tickets will not be available at the door.
If you can’t attend the debate, you can watch it via livestream at bnd.com.
Sponsoring partners for the debate are Lindenwood University, WSIU TV and Radio, the Southern Illinoisan newspaper and the BND.
See you Oct. 27 at Lindenwood University-Belleville.
Jeffry Couch: 618-239-2551, @jcouch
