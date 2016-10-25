Want to know more about man who rules Illinois politics? We have a video for you

Illinois has long been ruled by one man, a Chicago Democrat who inherited the keys to the Daley machine.
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been in the Illinois House since 1971 and served as speaker since 1983, except for a two-year lapse. Nothing happens in Illinois politics without his approval, whether that be when primary elections are scheduled or whether there is a state budget for 2016, or 2017.
From 7 p.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Sunday, BND.com will offer online streaming of a documentary by the conservative Illinois Policy Action group on Madigan’s rise to power and hold on it. “Madigan: Power, Privilege, Politics” is an hour-long look at how Madigan came to power and the pitfalls of so much power being concentrated for so long.
The video above offers a short preview of the documentary.
