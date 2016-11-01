Streaming? Better comedy, drama found in local politics

Who needs on-demand video or cable as long as you’ve got the ever-entertaining election?
In the comedy category, we’ve got St. Clair County Recorder Michael Costello calling claims that he doesn’t show up for work “political garbage.” (Pause. Cue the laugh track). His challenger, Amanda Ruocco, used public records to show he entered the county parking area only 50 times in 2015, and his phone records show he had only 11 phone calls passed through to his extension in a six-month period. Bless electronic deposit for saving him those extra trips downtown for his paycheck.
In the family drama category, we have St. Clair County Auditor Patty Sprague with her version of “Transparent.” “I consider myself the ‘Watch Dog’ of the County,” Sprague said in her candidate profile. Too bad our watchdog hasn’t seen the political hijinx of that spouse of hers dressed in sheep’s clothing. Who’s carrying the silver suitcase of cash this year?
The political thriller “House of Hypocrites” is now showing, starring local Democrats. They decry Republicans who associate with the double felon, stripper monger “Grim Reaper,” yet in just a decade have forgotten their old buddy Charlie Powell, who delivered the Lincolns and Hamiltons to voters and delivered the needed numbers to his buddies in Belleville, plus went to the federal pen for them.
Love those courtroom dramas? How about the attorneys behind “Fair Courts Now” and their attack on incumbent Fifth District Appellate Court Justice Randy Moore, of Carterville, and Madison County Circuit Judge John Barberis. Both are Republicans running for the appellate court. The investment is more than $1 million in the last month before the election to vilify the Republicans. As the drama unfolds, will we learn what the lawyers think they are buying? Stay tuned.
Educational TV can’t be ignored, so we have fun facts with Chairman Obvious. Just a week before the election, we learn that they are now breaking ground on the Front Street work in East St. Louis. Wonder how that program happened to land in that time slot, just blocks from the big “Re-elect Me!” billboard from Mark Kern.
Yes, the area programming seems pretty Democrat-heavy. We tried to find some local Republican shows, but all we found was a test pattern and static.
