Sgt. Brough faces the tough breaks with a tougher will

1:11 First-time voter, at 58, goes to polls in metro-east Pause

1:49 Campaigning with a bullhorn on Election Day in East St. Louis

1:56 Ken Bone casts his ballot Tuesday morning in Shiloh

2:48 Red sweater Internet sensation Ken Bone reflects on debate, celebrity

0:51 Serious crash flips car at doughnut shop

0:38 Belleville Police investigate vehicle possibly involved in woman's beating, car theft

1:47 Student of the week-Eli Tiemann

2:25 Triad football coach talks Saturday playoff loss to Morris

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals