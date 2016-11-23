Giving thanks for those who raised you by sharing their examples

Every human being began as a helpless baby. Every human being is the product of a mix from biological parents. And every human being is who they are today because of the path they’ve been on, the sum of everything that has happened to them in their life and the result of countless actions, inactions and interactions.
You may be 100 percent responsible for every decision you’ve made in your life, but you’ve made each of those decisions based on experiences, influences, guidance, assistance and even some resistance.
Thanksgiving is an acknowledgment of gratitude for what you have — not in your bank account or in your garage — but more importantly for what you have inside you. Thanksgiving can be an examination of who you are and who you will become. It can be a time of reflection; a look back, a look inward and a look forward.
Today, reflect on those who mentored you, guided you, raised you and cared for you. Give thanks today that they were there for you. Give thanks today for what they taught you. Give thanks today that they cared to share. And even give thanks for their failings that showed you what to avoid.
You have hundreds, if not thousands, who have shaped, developed and created today’s you. But today, give thanks for those few who loved you unconditionally, and gave unconditionally to create who you are today.
If at all possible, say it to them directly. If they are no longer with you, say it in your heart.
Then pass those lessons on so that someday someone will be thankful for your example.
