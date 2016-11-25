Formerly homeless boy, repo man understand their fellow man’s plight

1:38 Surveillance video shows robbery at Casey’s General Store Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:12 Painting for a cancer cure

1:02 Waiting in line for deals on Black Friday

2:50 Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus

1:29 St. John Bosco Children's Center expands to help more abused or neglected kids

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:26 These are this year's top tech gifts

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West