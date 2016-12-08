Instead of leading triumphal parade, new county chairman hands laurels to minion

So you defeat the incumbent political leader from the party that has ruled for decades, they swear you into office and your first act of leadership is to hand the gavel over to someone else?
You say you did it because the other person has more experience. Gee, Kurt Prenzler, why not just resign if your constituents made a mistake and they should have elected the experienced guy, Steve Adler, instead?
Madison County voters elected a new county board chairman. His name is Kurt Prenzler. He is expected to chair the meetings.
If you intend to oust the old regime and bring in your people, maybe you should have your ducks in a row, have the candidates vetted, make sure your votes are counted. A month passed between the election and taking over the county, so why wasn’t that all done well in advance?
Prenzler’s opening move was to delay the picks on Monday, trot out two of them on Thursday and then the rest will come later this month. Sure makes him look unsure and unprepared, something the former majority that is now a minority party will be sure to trumpet: “See! We told you so!”
Let’s hope the initial missteps were part of the learning curve. Let’s hope Madison County shouldn’t have picked Adler or kept the devils they knew.
