East St. Louis Township’s favorite guessing game gets new contestant

Welcome to another installment of Wheel. Of. Corruption.
Last week’s winner, Oliver Hamilton, won an American Express Card with no limits and a free trip for one to Club Fed.
But Vanna, what are we going to do about Hamilton’s blufftop lifestyle looking down on all the poor folks? Isn’t there more in the prize bag for him?
There sure is, Pat. How about a cushy government job for his wife? The lady retiring made $29,000 running the East St. Louis Township food pantry, so shouldn’t Belynda Hamilton make more?
After all, she is highly qualified after her husband used tax dollars to take her to Las Vegas, to study that community’s food pantries. Yeah. That’s what she did. That’s the ticket.
She doesn’t know the job, but she’s on the payroll to learn before the former director retires. She’s a quick study.
And the best qualification of all? Her husband, the convicted felon, said she should have a township job. That should show the federal judge who will sentence him that Hamilton has learned his lesson about feeding off the poor township.
Instead of Belynda Hamilton helping the poor by handing out food, maybe she should return some of those tools to the Collinsville Home Depot that her husband bought with tax dollars. She could use that money to feed the poor.
Except the problem with that would be Oliver Hamilton is going to need those tools after his year of federal penance. He’ll be busy with all the public contracts he’ll receive for keeping his mouth shut.
The wheel goes round and round.
