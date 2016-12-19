Riches beyond your wildest dreams usually are well beyond your mortal reach

Your house is in foreclosure, your mother is in the nursing home, so you clutch a horseshoe and stare intently at the barrel, willing your ticket to be drawn in the Queen of Hearts raffle at the American Legion Hall in Nashville.
But you don’t win. You need to figure out life without a $268,117 prize.
You work hard for years hoping a sport will lift you and allow you to take your bus-driving single mom to a grand destination. You get there, starting your pro career with a $9 million NBA contract.
But injury ends your career, you find that millions are not enough and see your waffle iron auctioned to pay your debts. You need to figure out life without a $9 million contract.
Hoop dreams and lottery dreams are nice, but life has a way of injecting enough reality to wake us up. When it does, you better hope you spent at least as much time thinking about Plan B as you did thinking about what to do with the big prize.
