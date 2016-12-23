Sleigh for NGA lost its way, needs route correction today

Promise zone, promise zone
Oh, what fun it is to renew
All that crime-ridden urban decay-ay.
Air Force base, Air Force base
Air Force all the way.
Oh, how safe it is to place
At Scott the NGA.
Crashing from crack in MO
Where horse is also sold
Shooting all the way.
Belleville’s just the thing
For making Sat Intel right.
What fun it is for GPS to ping
A spying map tonight.
O, Trump redo, Trump redo
Trump will save the day.
Oh, how smart it is to side
With defense and not the Lou-ou.
Trump redo, Trump redo
Army Corps can’t have its way.
Rod and John and Mike now need
The D.C. crowd to sway!
