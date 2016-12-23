Editorials

December 23, 2016 7:00 PM

Sleigh for NGA lost its way, needs route correction today

By The Editorial Board

Promise zone, promise zone

Obamises all the way.

Oh, what fun it is to renew

All that crime-ridden urban decay-ay.

Air Force base, Air Force base

Air Force all the way.

Oh, how safe it is to place

At Scott the NGA.

Crashing from crack in MO

Where horse is also sold

O’er the brownfields we go

Shooting all the way.

Belleville’s just the thing

For making Sat Intel right.

What fun it is for GPS to ping

A spying map tonight.

O, Trump redo, Trump redo

Trump will save the day.

Oh, how smart it is to side

With defense and not the Lou-ou.

Trump redo, Trump redo

Army Corps can’t have its way.

Rod and John and Mike now need

The D.C. crowd to sway!

