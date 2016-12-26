Shame on Belleville Township for asking for another dime in taxes

Belleville Township leaders could have ended their blight on the taxpayers by deciding that having $660,000 that they overtaxed residents was enough and they would give taxpayers a break for the last four months they will exist.
Nope.
Township trustees last week passed a property tax levy seeking $264,000. That is 23 percent less than the $343,000 it collected this year and that was 29 percent less than the $488,000 collected the year before.
That’s all better, but that’s still $19 for the owner of a $100,000 house going to operate a government function that is not truly a government function. The township’s only mission is to hand out fewer than two $245 gift cards to the needy per day. It cost $4 in overhead for every $1 handed out in aid.
The City of Belleville is taking over the function, but it need not be a city function and it need not cost so much. Again, a charity can handle the work and the gift cards will last for another four years and six months if they give everyone the maximum and only use the cash currently in reserve.
No need to charge taxpayers another dime. After the bloated bureaucracy and embarrassing inefficiency that the township has represented for 131 years, trustees should be ashamed to do anything else.
