And the winner is...

The metro-east’s biggest disappointment of the year yielded the crowd favorite for the top Glenn McCoy editorial cartoon of 2016.
After 104 readers voted online and on the phone, more than one in five chose the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Director Robert Cardillo announcing politics were not involved in the decision to put the new NGA-West facility in North St. Louis rather than on free, shovel-ready land next to Scott Air Force Base. The shadow cast is that of President Barack Obama, who was widely viewed as using the defense mapping agency as a Ferguson make-good. The agency’s use as an urban redevelopment tool trumped the military mission.
“The issue got my dander up, and that always makes it easier,” McCoy said of the toon.
Readers were miffed but amused.
