2016 hangover? Want to avoid one in 2017? Then get in there, slugger

“A hangover is your body reminding you that you are an idiot.”
Pin T. Erest
Flush 2016, and let’s fall or stumble forward into 2017. Things will be different; not necessarily better, probably, but unlikely to be much worse. Expect different.
It will certainly be different in Madison County, where for the first time since the New Deal, folks with an “R” have control.
It will certainly be different in St. Clair County, where 2016 ended with indictments for political corruption and deals that led to even more political corruption indictments.
It will certainly be different in Washington, where one party seems to control the House, the Senate and the White House … or do they? This real life reality show is sure to be jam-packed with plot twists, cliffhangers and special effects. You may find comedy, or you may find tragedy, but you will be moved. This show might end up being a ratings sweetheart, or it could get canceled.
It might even end up a little different in Springfield, where in shadow of Mount Doom, an old evil remains locked in an epic struggle to hold on to power at the expense of collateral damage. People generally get tired of oppression. Eventually they choose to have a choice. People love delegating decisions and leadership to others, but only as long as it works for them, too. Eventually absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Much like 2016, you will either be a passive observer, or an active participant. Fans in the seats never get a turn at the plate. You have to suit up to contribute to the final score.
Forget carpe diem, carpe aeternitatem. Make a difference in 2017, or you may end up with a very painful hangover a year from now.
