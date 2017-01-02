Smell smoke? Springfield string section performs 200 hot hits

Boy, do we owe those state lawmakers an apology. We thought they were goofing off all this time, but they were really, really busy in 2016 — telling everyone else how to conduct themselves.
There are more than 200 new laws on the books for 2017. Lawmakers found time to:
• Repeal the tampon tax, dropping the sales tax rate for feminine hygiene products.
• Tell beauticians that they must learn about domestic abuse in a one-hour class or lose their licenses. At least lawmakers did not force them to report abuse or face prosecution.
• Tell Jimmy Johns workers that they are free to go make sandwiches for Subway. This blow for liberty helps workers making less than $13 an hour who were being forced to sign non-compete contracts.
Pitchfork fishing for catfish, designating a canoe best associated with Louisiana as our state artifact, cop training on bee stings and telling people to obey the law in school zones were among the pressing issues of the day that our state lawmakers made time to address with legislation.
Can anyone think of anything else they could have spent their time handling? Anyone? Anything else?
