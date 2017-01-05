Scott Field soars to defend us, serve us, lift us for 100 years

1:36 Fischer's Restaurant serving Christmas dinner Pause

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case

0:49 Light snowfall blankets region

2:27 'Thelma Lou' from The Andy Griffith Show turns 90

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.