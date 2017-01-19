You %@#$! want me to draw a toon of Trump by when?

California’s throwing a collective hissy fit, threatening to cede from the Union or head to an organic, gluten-free part of Canada. New York is denying they ever knew the guy and blaming itself for canvassing for H on their fixies instead of getting Uber to take them into the wilderness where “those people” who elected “him” reside.
But it’s all copacetic here in Flyover Country. Yup, blame us for Trump, but that doesn’t mean he gets a pass.
McClatchy editorial cartoonists Lee Judge of the Kansas City Star and Glenn McCoy of the Belleville News-Democrat had fun with Obama for eight years, so they are eager to get going with The Donald. Whether he turns out to be the Moscow Candidate or takes us to war with Uzbekistan — “Wait! I meant to bomb the other Something-stan! Sad.” — he should be good for a toon or two.
The pair will occasionally pick a topic or seek a topic from readers and then both with tackle the same issue with their distinctive pens and brains. We’ll share videos of the two making their cartoons and then show the end result from both.
Topic No. 1: The Trump inauguration.
About the cartoonists:
• Lee Judge was born in Roseville, Calif., and began drawing political cartoons for the Sacramento Union in 1976. Since 1981 he has been the political cartoonist for the Kansas City Star. His political cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Chicago Sun-Times, the Boston Globe, Playboy, Washington Monthly, National Reviewand been featured on Good Morning America, the MacNeil/Lehrer Newshour and C-SPAN. His work has been honored with over a dozen awards, including the first Fischetti Award given by Columbia College in Chicago.
• Glenn McCoy was born and lives in Belleville, Ill., where he produces his editorial cartoons as well as his syndicated comic strip “The Duplex” and with his brother, Gary, creates the single-panel comic “The Flying McCoys.” During the past eight years, his peers in the National Cartoonist Society twice named him Magazine Cartoonist of the Year as well as Editorial Cartoonist of the Year, Comic Strip Cartoonist of the Year and Greeting Card Artist of the Year, making him the first recipient to be honored in four different fields by the group. He is the author and illustrator of two children’s books. He has designed and written for several TV and feature animation studios including Dreamworks SKG, Film Roman, 20th Century Fox and Walt Disney TV and Feature Animation.
Comments