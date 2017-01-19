Feeling pretty sure God did not advocate sex with little girls

Some would point to religion as the root of many evils, from massacres of those professing other faiths to rationale for the subjugation of women of your own tribe, plus everyone from other tribes. But when you get down to it, faith is usually less to blame than the individuals who interpret a tenet to rationalize their behavior.
James Lopes and his “Rise Star Church” certainly fit that model. He argues that his attempts to have sex with prepubescent girls in public is a religious teaching entrusted to him by God, and that it isn’t rape because they were wearing green to signal their desire to have sex as his child bride on a mini date.
He defended himself in front of a jury as Madison County prosecutors successfully argued that Lopes is sexually violent, a civil proceeding that will now put him away until he is no longer a threat to little girls. Until his sanity is determined and the threat to children is eliminated, there is a hold on the criminal felony counts stating he tried to have sex with multiple little girls in front of their parents at an ice cream parlor, gas station, grocery store, bowling alley and other public places.
Lopes did the same thing in 2012 in Oregon, but essentially got away with it when the Oregon Supreme Court declared the state could not force him to take medications intended to get him sane enough to assist in his defense. They ruled that forced medication was not guaranteed to work and would not fulfill an important state interest because any sentence for soliciting the 8-year-old YMCA camper in a Portland park likely would be less than the 18 months he’d been in jail and a mental hospital. Charges were dropped.
He’d say God was on his side. That’s what the Nazis said. Same for Al Qaeda and ISIS.
The Madison County jury disagreed. They decided the high priest of the “Rise Star Church” needed an extended retreat for religious reflection.
Our daughters are thankful.
