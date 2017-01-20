Two plus two should equal 911 in Swansea

We’re starting to wonder why Swansea village leaders are so challenged adding up the cost of 911. The math seems pretty simple.
Swansea is the smallest of the eight public safety answering points in St. Clair County. Their call volume last year was 7,281 calls.
Everyone else has completed consolidating the eight 911 call centers into four, as state law mandates. The law to halve the number of call centers in large counties is a taxpayer-friendly move to save money, to ensure technology is modern and uniform as well as to end the parochialism that once had this county with 13 call centers and still has 16 in Madison County.
But with the July 1 deadline coming, Swansea has yet to choose between using Belleville, which handled 28,767 calls last year, or the county, which handled 63,242 calls last year.
Swansea will pay $10 a call. Last year their bill would have been $72,810 based on 7,281 emergency calls.
The salaries for the six telecommunicators was $321,645 in 2014. They start by saving about $250,000 a year.
Still, Mayor Ken Mueller argued that consolidation could cost the village money because they need someone to do administrative duties. Police Chief Steve Johnson elaborated that dispatchers handled an additional 11,000 non-emergency calls, had 4,000 visitors to their lobby and perform other tasks that allow officers to stay on the streets and keep that hometown feel in the village.
We imagine there is not a need for six clerks, or that they need to make an average of $54,000. Even with staff, technology and merger costs, the village should be able to manage the costs and still come away saving between $100,000 and $150,000 for Swansea taxpayers.
At this point the arguments against merging are academic: They must close their call center. They need to choose one and move on.
