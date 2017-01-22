Who knew The Doors were early driving safety advocates?

A Marissa crash puts seven people in the hospital, some seriously, after a driver is distracted by a child and pulls out from a stop sign into the path of another vehicle.
Two die after a vehicle drifts across the center line on U.S. 50 near Trenton and hits another head-on.
Five die during a four-month period on Illinois 158 between Belleville and Columbia.
Illinois State Police said two-lane rural highways are not inherently dangerous, but bad driver behaviors on them certainly are.
Speed is an issue. So is alcohol. But as they already determined in the Marissa crash, distracted driving is a big issue.
It is hard to find someone who never texted or answered a call while driving. There’s an even smaller group who never ate a cheeseburger or put on makeup while driving. You’re down to a tiny percentage who never turned around to deal with an unhappy or unruly child in the back seat. Subtract those always sober, minus those who never speed and there are likely just a handful of drivers in Illinois who are totally pure.
They deserve a gold medal.
The rest of us deserve a dashboard sticker: “Eyes on road. Hands on wheel.”
Just make sure you read it before pulling out of the driveway.
