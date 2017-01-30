Scott Air Force Base left behind by The Left, but Right can make might for NGA

There is every logical reason to forget about the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency’s western headquarters being built next to Scott Air Force Base.
1. Done deal. The Obama Administration already made the decision that our military’s spy mapping should be done in a blighted, crime and drug-infested area of St. Louis as an urban renewal tool and make-good for the Ferguson, Mo. riots.
2. Wrong state color. Why would a Republican president do something to favor a very blue state over a red state? Everyone saw Missouri’s U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt at the right hand of President Trump on Inauguration Day.
3. Out of focus. Little attention is likely to fall on this Midwestern issue when we are building walls, tossing out immigrant children and watching for Muslims.
Still, hope will not die because there is faith in this community. There is also faith that putting a defense intelligence agency yards from its biggest customer and in a secure zone with plenty of room to grow and public transit and an interstate remains, frankly, the right decision for our nation’s defense.
Hope lives and grows with the trio of Republican congressmen from our area. Faith in our military community tells us the right decision will increase our might.
