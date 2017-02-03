Maybe the person who is not of immigrant stock gets to make the rules?

You might remember elderly relatives with German accents. You might have an accent yourself. You might have been born here, but even native Americans came from people who came from someplace else.
That remains our hallmark. E pluribus unum: Out of many, one.
Which brings us to immigration protests on the Public Square in Belleville as well as at airports across the nation. The debate is as old as this nation about who to allow in and how many before we can’t support the newcomers.
Through the debate we gain clarity. Not a Muslim ban, a ban on certain countries. Not forever, just until we fix the system that was too lax.
In the end, you must question whether the changes we will enact will make us safer or will just make us think we’re safer. Most of the terrorists who attacked us since 9/11 were United States citizens, and none of the 9/11 attackers came from the seven countries on the new travel ban — most came from our friend, Saudi Arabia.
We develop machines and computer databases without developing the human interaction at the nation’s gates that the Israelis have so successfully employed to remain safe while surrounded by those who would do them harm.
It is sort of like our approach to gun control. Restrictions make life tougher for law-abiding citizens, the criminals still find criminal ways to get weapons and in the end, the real threat to law-abiding people is of a weapon being used against you by someone you know.
But this is an important conversation, and vilify or praise President Trump, you have to admit he brought it to the fore. Out of many opinions, eventually a solution.
