Coffee with a Cop is a way to build community

We’ve recently seen local police conducting Coffee with a Cop sessions, including last week in Belleville. Kudos to Belleville Police officer Greg Giedeman for bringing the idea to town and to PSOP Executive Director Cheryl Brunsmann for playing host to the event.
The conversation drew 65 residents and about 30 officers from Belleville, Swansea and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department. It appeared to be as valuable for the officers as for the residents.
Hearing that residents are not “bothering” police by calling had value. Hearing that police are willing to handle minor matters before they become major also had value.
But potentially the biggest benefit was getting about 100 people in the same room to talk, and with the goal of improving the community’s quality of life. That might mean less doggie doo to one person, fewer derelict homes to another or making a greater effort to educate youngsters about substance abuse to still someone else.
Good start.
