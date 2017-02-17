Mr. Daiber goes to Springfield, in his dreams?

Bob Daiber for Illinois governor. Really?
He has no money.
He has no political experience beyond the county level.
He has no name recognition, not being American royalty or even really knowing how to get from Marine to Camelot.
He has no blessing from Fearless Leader in Chicago.
What makes Daiber think he has the right to ask for Illinoisans’ votes?
“I realize that I am not from wealth, not a state-ranking official at this time, and do not have a blessing from a high political mentor,” Daiber said. “We are a middle-class family just like a lot of Illinois families. But I do not consider myself any less than any other candidate who may be running.”
You may find many issues with which you disagree with Daiber, but it’s hard to disagree with that last sentence. If you are at least 25, a resident of Illinois for at least three years prior to the election and a U.S. citizen, you have every right to be our next governor.
Still, it would help in getting your peers on board if you have solid ideas for fixing a $130 billion pension deficit, paying off $11.9 billion in overdue bills and stopping jobs along with our brightest youths from fleeing this state of woe.
Good luck with that, and we mean it for everyone’s sake, to Daiber or anyone who aspires.
