Get smarter students by banning smartphones during school hours

OMG. Collinsville Middle School is now a smartphone-free zone. How 2010 of them. How smart.
Bullying? Nipped in the bud. Sexting? Gone. Passing electronic notes during class? Over.
“During school hours where academics are the supposed to be the focus, it’s imperative that we make it the focus,” Principal Kimberly Jackson said.
The school office and e-mail can still give parents access to students in an emergency or when after-school plans change.
Smartphones are a distraction in school and in many professional environments as well. Their value as a mini-computer for students is negligible. Laptops are the appropriate tool for class.
Students need to be mentally present during class, not worried about what Billy said about Meghan or what funny video is out there. Not to mention, the schizophrenic little devices with snippets of information and imagery flashing past are grooming young brains to do the opposite of what should happen in class. Being able to focus on one thing for a extended period leads to learning and is a job and life skill.
More schools should join the list with Collinsville Middle School and ban smartphones during school hours.
