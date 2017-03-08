Dinner for our enlisted pals, with a big side of ‘thanks’

0:32 Car crashes on Interstate 64 near New Baden Pause

1:50 St. Louis Blues Sled Hockey Team shares message of courage, strength

1:00 You can go to the gym, take a spinning class right next door

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

3:15 East St. Louis officials face criminal complaints

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

4:21 Belleville's Bishop Edward Braxton speaks about the Black Lives Matter movement

1:14 Go play knockerball at St. Clair Square

0:53 Surveillance catches robbers yanking ATM out of gas station